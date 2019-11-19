Usually on the second weekend of June each year, Shoals ATV Riders have their annual St. Jude Ride to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
This year, because of schedule complications, land permits and other issues beyond our control, the ride wasn’t held until Oct. 19.
Thanks to the North Alabama Trail Riders Association (NATRA) our ride was held in West Point, Tennessee. Again, because of certain issues and our time frame, we didn’t give away door prizes, nothing was auctioned off, and we only asked for a $20 donation per buggy. All other money was raised with personal donations.
We’re proud to report this year $14,000-plus was sent to St. Jude in memory of Kelley Leigh Whitehead. She was a St. Jude patient in 1988.
This was our eighth club ride for St. Jude and in all we have delivered $91,000-plus to St. Jude for research to find a cure for children’s cancer.
Our prayers are that one day God will allow us to find that cure to cancer for all children, as well as adults.
Butch Whitehead
Shoals ATV Riders, Inc.
Muscle Shoals
