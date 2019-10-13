Bans won’t solve woes of nation
The problem we are facing in our nation will not be solved by banning things.
The real root of our problem is the departure from morality as a result of removing God from our schools and society in general. The disregard and devaluing of human life is depicted in various forms of entertainment.
The worst example, however, for our children is the legal murder of helpless babies, and the ripping apart of their little bodies to sell the parts for profit.
Our legislators allot taxpayer funds to Planned Parenthood, which should be named “parenthood destruction,” the largest abortion business, which was founded by Margaret Sanger, whose aim was to eliminate those whom she considered unworthy of life.
The German people allowed Hitler to ascend to power because of his promise of material prosperity, and many bought into the big lie that the Jews were the cause of their problems.
If we continue to allow our government to legalize murder, glorify sexual deviancy, and ban God from our institutions, we’re no better than the German people, and we will fail as a free nation.
What is the solution? It is turning back to what the founders of this nation intended — a reliance on God.
George Washington wrote: “Without the beneficial interposition of the Supreme Ruler of the Universe, we could not have reached the distinguished situation which we have attained with such unprecedented rapidity.”
Euell White
Florence
