Be grateful for goodness of Shoals
I grew up in a small town of less than 5,000 people and there was a level of respect for traditions, community and, most of all, each other. Somehow, I retained these values without realizing it.
After the military and college, my work required me to live in many states and larger cities. Always being a newcomer was a condition I learned to accept. Most of my friends were my co-workers.
So, after almost 50 years, I became a resident of Florence. Upon discovering Florence, there was an almost instant realization that this was the place for me.
It was post-Katrina and upon driving north across the river, up Court Street, past antebellum homes and finally UNA, there was a kind of an epiphany.
I have never regretted finding a home in Florence. The people are friendly with the same values I remember from my youth. The area abounds with the beauties of nature. The university has become the center of my life.
There is a special goodness in the Shoals for which we should all be grateful.
John Sworm
Florence
