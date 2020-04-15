Early in the coronavirus outbreak, Rush Limbaugh said: “It’s the common cold, folks,” and “Nothing like wiping out the entire US economy with a biothreat from China is there?”
Sean Hannity tweeted: “It’s a fraud by the deep state to spread panic in the populace, manipulate the economy and suppress dissent.”
These quotes are easy to find and prove.
It’s one thing to offer opinions on a talk show or news program, it’s quite another to speak about a deadly disease in which they know nothing about.
When pundits on either side insert politics into life and death situations, it can have deadly consequences. How many people will die or have died because they believed this virus is benign?
Currently, so many people are dying in New York that they are loading the bodies by forklift onto refrigerated truck trailers.
Before we blindly believe and share misinformation based on a political philosophy, we need to do our research. Be independent thinkers.
Who will continue to listen to and believe the pundits the next time they offer their uninformed politically motivated opinions?
Dennis Cole
Tuscumbia
