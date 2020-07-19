I grew up attending a prominent Southern Baptist church in this town three times a week, but it wasn't until long after I grew up and moved away that I ever heard the origins of the church denomination that I called home.
Southern Baptists split from other Baptists over the question of whether a slave owner should be allowed to hold leadership positions in the church.
I also grew up attending public, private and Catholic schools here. I learned about why Protestants split off from the Catholic Church, that it was over political corruption in the church.
Martin Luther King Jr.
was named after the man who nailed his thesis to the door, proclaiming the independence of human conscience, in defiance of a monolithic view of God handed down by a power-hungry church, bent on controlling people through fear.
Who will nail the new thesis to the door of white conservative Christian churches?
Why do I not see more leaders of the white churches of this town down at the demonstrations to remove the Confederate monument?
Why didn't my church have a statue of Basil Manly Sr. outside the front steps of our house of worship?
We have a very selective desire to "preserve history" when it suits us. Somehow, it suits many Southern white people to glorify the sacrifices made in that particular war.
Really, what glory do you find in Americans killing Americans over the right to own other Americans? I thank God the right side won.
Jamie Ferguson
Killen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.