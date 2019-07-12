Boycott Nike for its cowardly decision
My fellow Americans beware! You have been swooshed again!
Now it seems that Nike had produced a U.S. flag-themed tennis shoe to commemorate the independence of this great country. Enter their chief spokesman, Colin Kaepernick, a washed-up and unemployable NFL quarterback stating that the said shoe design is offensive because it features the Betsy Ross flag.
Nike cowardly caves in to this absurd demand, and pulls this product from their shelves.
Now is the time to boycott Nike and relay a message that their kneeling representative is out of step with American values.
John C. Adams
Sheffield
