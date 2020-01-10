‘Bring ‘er on’
Now that the House of Representatives has impeached Donald Trump without a single Republican vote, I say “bring ‘er on.” Let the trial begin.
This colossal mess was started by Hillary Clinton when she paid foreign people to drag up dirt on Trump. Except in this case, it was completely false. However, this didn’t keep the Dems and the Deep State from using it to the hilt.
This dossier was used by the FBI and other federal agencies to get the necessary authority to spy illegally on a private citizen, but they really wanted to spy on Trump.
The FBI duped the FISA court not once, but two more times. The Dems invented the Russian collusion hoax. A two-year investigation by Robert Mueller didn’t pan out for them, so they started to dig a little deeper to find anything.
Alas, the Ukranian conspiracy was cooked up by Adam Schiff, his staff, and the non-whistleblower. Apparently, this person was in contact with Schiff days before a complaint was filed. The non-whistleblower was advised to seek a lawyer to help him/her write a complaint, but that was only after Schiff and his staff knew the details.
Hallelujah, they thought; we have found a gold mine. But the whole Ukranian scheme was a complete farce.
Since the Dems impeached Trump based on no crime at all, I think Trump should use an “I” on his cap as a badge of honor. It was a dirty word, but now it is a good word.
Tom Jones
Florence
