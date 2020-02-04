In need of a job and praying to God above for where to put me, I was at a local college waiting for my wife to get done with her class. The two security guards cornered me as I was looking at the job board. Remember, I am looking for anything even a job as a janitor.
They asked why I was there. I responded: “I’m waiting for my wife to get out of her class.” Then they asked me: “Do you have any guns or knives?” I responded: “No sir, I do not own a gun or any knives.”
Then they asked me if I was a student? I said I was and I was in between semesters. Then with a blockading move, they walked me to my car, forcing me to the door.
Not all veterans have PTSD, and not all veterans are gun-toting, pot-smoking hippies. Most veterans are quite the opposite.
In the Army and the Navy the thing that keeps you going is honor, duty, service and your country. The most important thing that keeps you going is your family. Why do people serve? It is to serve and not be served.
Does that sound familiar?
Now I am an ordained minister. The word brings peace of mind, GOD above is in charge.
Release the hate (let it go) and watch the devil dissipate (leave you). Bring the light to the fight, not with your might, but with love through God above.
Gregory Keaton
Florence
