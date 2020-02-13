The Times Daily reported HUD Secretary Ben Carson’s “Driving Affordable Housing Across America” bus tour that stopped at the Clayton Homes plant in Russellville. While Secretary Carson has arguably done more to promote a proper understanding of manufactured homes than any of his 21st century predecessors, several things are missing that impacts most taxpayers, conventional housing owners, manufactured homeowners and renters.
What’s missing is summed up with “promote a proper understanding of the facts” and “enforce existing laws.”
A lack of affordable housing where needed costs, per third-party research linked here, some $2 trillion dollars annually in lost GDP.
There was no need for a ‘new class’ of manufactured homes that Clayton Homes and the Manufactured Housing Institute are promoting as “CrossModTM homes.” Homes with upgraded features have been built in various Alabama factories for years. Deer Valley, Franklin Homes and Sunshine Homes are just some manufactured home builders in Alabama building with higher roof pitches or upgraded features.
The Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 provided for federal “enhanced preemption” over local zoning.
The Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 mandated the “Duty to Serve” manufactured housing and underserved markets.
As the industry’s top trade publisher, I spoke in Washington, D.C., on Dec 2, 2019, on these issues.
Federal laws aren’t properly enforced. Millions can’t afford $200,000+ housing. Realtor University said many need $50,000 to $100,000 manufactured homes.
Dr. Carson, please enforce existing law. ##
L. A. ‘Tony’ Kovach
Lakeland, FL 33813
