I was greatly saddened when I visited the World War II monument at Sheffield's Oakwood Cemetery on Memorial Day.
The flag was in tatters and the flowers there were the ones from last year.
Having nothing there would have been better than this disgraceful display.
Sallie Polk
Sheffield
