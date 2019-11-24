Census needs a true count of bodies
I recently received a Census Bureau card asking if I wanted a temporary job taking the Census next year. Unfortunately, I think the Census, as it is now being used, is a bad deal for the citizens of the United States.
You see, it doesn’t make any difference whether you are a citizen or not. You, as citizens, don’t get to completely determine how many representatives the House of Representatives your particular state has. That is determined by illegal immigrants, diplomatic personnel from other countries, and foreign students who live and sleep here.
The number of representatives each state has is determined by the census count, which includes the aforementioned people. The states can then gerrymander a district so that a representative will be elected by a particular party.
We need a census that uses a body count (what the Constitution originally required) and a citizenship question to keep non-citizens from determining the number of representatives for each state.
If I took a census job, I would have to ask several questions concerning individuals: their age, sex, race and host of other questions. It should not be the government’s business to ask personal questions, or any question about assets, where people are from, etc. I don’t care what the researchers think, particularly the ones that get a government paycheck, directly or indirectly.
All people should be considered as individuals and not be divided up by their gender or any other characteristic as the census now makes available.
Tom Jones
Florence
