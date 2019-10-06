The U.S. Census is not only a divisive force (Sept. 25 letter), but it is used in a grossly unfair manner. It is inappropriately used to apportion the number of representatives that each state has in Congress.
Recently, Attorney General Bill Barr tried to add a question about citizenship to the Census, but it was rejected. However, the question has been used in previous censuses and was beneficial to factually track the number of actual U.S. citizens, which we don’t really know.
The census is highly unfair because it does not represent the citizens equitably. Why? Some areas are densely populated with illegal immigrants and nearly all foreigners (including illegal immigrants, embassy people, foreign students, etc.) are counted in the census. If a body is here, then it’s counted.
College students from other countries are counted, but our college students, who are citizens, are not counted if they live abroad. Our military personnel are counted.
It is quite possible in swing districts in many states (particularly in California, a sanctuary state of 40 million people) that the selection of a representative is marginally determined by foreigners through the apportionment process and then some through the election process.
Apparently, the Democrats don’t want to ask if you are a citizen as it would then reveal how many probable illegal migrants actually live here. They care more about the foreigners and their welfare than they do the ordinary citizens; otherwise, they would do something about the immigration process.
Tom Jones
Florence
