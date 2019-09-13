Change of heart deserves praise
This is a response to the “Failure to Object is a sign of guilt,” published on July 24.
I would like to commend the letter writer, who quoted George Washington and said, “The best means of forming a manly, virtuous and happy people will be found in the right education of youth.”
In this same letter, he avowed that God had “forbidden homosexuality,” and lamented that a candidate for president is in “a homosexual marriage.”
However, this letter writer has recently had a change of heart. The writer’s apology to a group of LGBTQ youth Aug. 2 in downtown Florence is a testament to his own compassion.
I commend the letter writer for his change of heart. It takes a “manly, virtuous” person to admit when they have misled and taken steps to correct their actions.
This man spent a good part of his life preaching and writing that homosexuality is a sin. He openly admitted that he was stirring up fear where there should be love, and hate when there should be understanding.
It was a remarkable event for all who witnessed, and the writer deserves to be publicly commended for his actions.
I hope in the future that more will follow in his footsteps. His open embrace of our LGBTQ community is the kind of act that will propel us into a future filled with love and compassion.
Winthrop Armistead
Florence
