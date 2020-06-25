I read recently that the Civil War statue in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse is a “shrine to an unjust society — one that fought for slavery.”
I paused and pondered. Really, I asked? I always thought the statue represented those who fought on the Confederate side in the Civil War.
My grandmother’s Confederate grandfather died at the Battle of Franklin (Tennessee) believing, as did most of his compatriots, that they were defending their land from an invasion by northern armies.
Like most of his compatriots, he was not a slaveholder and I seriously doubt (he) was willing to die just so rich landowners could keep theirs.
After the Civil War, wasn’t it Democrats who passed the Jim Crow laws denying civil liberties to Blacks?
And during the early 20th century, wasn’t it Democrats who maintained segregation in the South?
And didn’t a larger percentage of Republicans support the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts of the 1960s than Democrats?
If we are going to cherry pick the history to condemn the Confederacy, how come the Democrats get a pass?
Since we’re going to cherry pick history, why not cherry pick the positive? Why not be inclusive instead of exclusive? Why not celebrate the best everyone has to offer?
A more equitable solution, I suggest, would be to reinvigorate the effort to have a statue of Dred Scott placed near the Confederate statue so folks could see and discuss all sides of the issue.
That kind of cherry picking I could support.
Ron Helgemo
Killen
