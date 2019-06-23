Imagine my dismay when leaving my Airbnb on Sunday to find in the TimesDaily that someone might have thought I was a strange person in the neighborhood! You don’t know me that well.
My fiance and I visit Florence yearly for a family reunion and greatly enjoy the accommodations and hospitality of the owners, the Scofields, who have proven to be excellent ambassadors of the area.
We prefer the residential neighborhoods and endeavor to fit into the quiet communities. We take advantage of the opportunity to prepare our own meals, but we also shop and dine at local venues.
We are frequent users of Airbnb for many reasons, including: the requirements placed upon the owners, the ability to travel with our pets, and the cost.
Our Florence hosts always make great recommendations for dining and sightseeing while in the area. While we have never met the Scofields, we feel a certain affinity for them and see them as emblematic of a city we had never visited, but for which we have developed a tremendous fondness.
We encourage the City of Florence to extend the kindness we have found there to the owners of these Airbnbs in acknowledgment of both their financial and diplomatic contributions to this city by creating or amending any necessary zoning ordinances, and resisting any temptation to increase their tax burden. They are a tremendous asset to your city!
Charles Turnipseed
Montgomery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.