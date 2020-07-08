The Lauderdale County Commissioners meeting of June 8 included comments by Florence Mayor Holt that were made during the time period for comments from the public.
The mayor spoke about relocating the statue. He stated that some Florence businessmen had agreed to pay the ($25,000) fine, and the cost of relocating the statue to the Florence City Cemetery’s Soldier’s Rest section.
The county commissioners did not have prior knowledge of the mayor’s comments. I believe prior knowledge should have been giving by the mayor to the county commissioners. The leaders in the city and the county should work together without surprises.
Mayor Holt’s comments are in conflict with comments made by Steve Marshall, Alabama attorney general. Marshall stated: “Law says no plan to legally remove Confederate statues (that have been in place over 40 years. In circumstances where memorials or monuments have been in place for 40 or more years, the Memorial Preservation Act and the administrative rules of the Committee on Alabama Monument Protection clearly state a waiver cannot be granted.”
Please note that Birmingham’s removal of a Confederate statue that had been in place over 40 years. The Attorney General’s office has filed suit!
Last week the Courier Journal had an online poll. The question was: Are you in favor of relocating Confederate memorials, statues and monuments from public properties to appropriate cemetery locations? I voted “yes.” I do not know the final results. However, on Thursday the vote was: 38% “yes”; 57% “no” and 5% “undecided.”
Bill Smoak
Florence
