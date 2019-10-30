I had the honor and privilege of serving on the founding board of the The Music Preservation Society, Inc. and serving as its legal counsel. The Music Preservation Society, Inc. was the parent of the W. C. Handy Festival.
Before his death, I asked David Mussleman to write a short statement of the origin of the W. C. Handy Festival. I had hoped before he died that the City of Florence would honor both Mussleman and Willie Ruff with an historical plaque on Mobile Plaza in downtown Florence. Mobile Plaza was the site of the first “block party” of the W. C. Handy Festival.
I do not believe I have to elaborate on how much The W. C. Handy Festival has meant to not only the City of Florence, but to the entire Shoals area. The festival has made a tremendous contribution in regard to race relations, cultural development, and the musical heritage of the Shoals area, but also to business growth.
The City of Florence and the entire Shoals area are indebted to Mussleman and Ruff for their vision and promise that “the festival would cause people in the Shoals area, regardless of race, color or economic status, to hold hands, dance together and enjoy music for one week.”
It is my hope that the civic and political leaders of the City of Florence will immediately have a commemorative plaque in honor of Mussleman and Ruff. In my humble opinion, this should have been done a long time ago.
Michael L. Weathers
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.