Room at the Table. Humanity. Compassion. Humility. Words that, to me, capture the corner of not just what it means to be a part of something greater than yourself and sure, make you feel good about helping others, but also what it means to make your world- your community — a better place. To see those in need as humans that we would perhaps otherwise look away from because it's not pretty, doesn't fit in with the image of our "city"; not comfortable, something we do not wish to acknowledge; someone else's problem, not ours.
And while we work to protect "what's ours" and convince ourselves that we would "never" be in "that" situation, the reality is we could be there — asking for help, going to "that place" to help provide for our family and loved ones.
Room at the Table is about community and looking to one another regardless of whether we are in the serving line or being served.
Food scarcity is a real issue, regardless of the facade or picture others want to paint for Florence. Yes, that includes college students at UNA.
Pretending that this issue doesn't exist is a disservice to our community. It's reality. To the city — step in, step up and work toward making Florence a better place for those who live here. That's everyone.
Hope Buckley
Florence
