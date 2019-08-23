CNN’s news on Trump was petty
CNN announced a horrible thing that President Donald Trump did at the hospital while visiting the terror victims. OMG, are you ready for this horrible death-defying thing that Trump did? He spoke of the crowd size at one of his rallys.
How will America be able to live with this? I’m sure people will need mental therapy for that CNN announcement.
Maybe Antifa will riot now because it was so hurtful to all the victims that he said something/anything to do with a rally. Oh, history will never be the same now.
CNN, you’ve really gone and done it now. This will definitely destroy Trump and all his supporters.
Run for cover everybody, we are all targets now. How devastating.
CNN had to find something to blame Trump for about his visit to see Texas and Ohio victims and families. Too bad, CNN, that you could not find anything better to go after.
Paul Sabatino
Florence
