You can tune into CNN any hour of the day, week or month and all you will hear them report is how President Trump is guilty of doing something wrong.
He did this wrong, that wrong. He caused this, he caused that, blah,blah,blah.
Unconstructive, negative, bias, hatefilled reporting.
It’s a wonder that anybody would tune in to listen to their non-stop idiosy.
CNN means Completely Negative News ... no honest respectful reporting, just a wasteland of human dung.
Paul Sabatino
Florence
