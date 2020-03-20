Conservative Christians are a contradiction
Republican ads seem to espouse being: conservative Christians, pledged supporters of President Trump (proven liar of 16,000 lies, had affairs outside of marriages, belittles people, uses profanity and lacks self-esteem), supporters of the Second Amendment, and tough on crime.
The conservative Christian believes (seems to believe):
1) Christ loves a certain ethnicity.
2) God didn’t create mankind; therefore, they have no inalienable rights, such as voting in all elections, having access to medical care, etc.
3) God does not love regardless of creed or color; ergo, that idea is null and void.
4) Build a wall because the poor, tired and hungry should not be cared for.
5) This country does not belong to God, but to certain people.
6) Exaggerate or use hyperbole just to prove a lie.
I pray that my assessment is wrong.
Gov. Kay Ivey, a conservative Christian, refused to stay the execution of Nathaniel Woods. Woods was convicted of being with Kerry Spencer, who confessed to killing three policemen, not Woods. Two jurors, Martin Luther King III, lawyers and celebrities pled for leniency for Woods. Woods was executed by lethal injection on March 5.
Ivey declared that “every life is sacred and a gift from God.” This statement is puzzling, since the governor has consented to end the life of nine men by lethal injection. Her words and actions are a contradiction.
I pray to remain a follower of Jesus Christ and never become a conservative Christian, who contradicts everything that Jesus Christ espoused!
Mayzola Vaughn
Killen
