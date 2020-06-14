Members of the Lauderdale County Commission, you should be as thankful as I am for the insight and enlightened leadership of Camille Bennett.
Bennett founded Project Say Something in principal part to be an educational tool, and an educational tool it has been. Project Say Something’s Board of Directors is comprised, in part, of some of our leading local educators and historians.
Bennett and her board have done an excellent job in educating us and helping us to remember what the Confederate monument, which stands in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse, is really all about and what it really symbolizes.
Commissioners, Bennett and Project Say Something provided you with a detailed history of the monument and the reason they are requesting it be removed from the courthouse grounds months ago. Those same educational materials are available to the public.
Bennett’s suggestion of where county commissioners should move the monument is more than reasonable. The Confederate Soldier’s Rest area in the Florence City Cemetery is the rightful alternative resting place for the monument.
It’s past time for county commissioners to live up to and match Bennett’s caliber of leadership. The time is now for you to remove the Confederate monument from the grounds of what is supposed to be Lauderdale County’s halls of justice.
Quite frankly, if you wanted to show real leadership, you would allocate funds for the removal of the monument and not require Bennett and Project Say Something to fund the removal.
Michael (Mike) Weathers
Florence
