A proposed old fashioned 19th century trolley going down the middle of Court Street is a very bad idea.
It will require the tracks to be laid down in the turn lane the entire length of the street ending at the courthouse.
Where will the delivery trucks park to load and unload the product for their customers? Where, or how will cars be able to cross over to park on the street, turn left, or whatever they need to do?
The idea does give reasons to pause, and wallow over this very dumb idea. Be sure to advise your city representative as to how you feel.
Joe Fairer
Muscle Shoals
