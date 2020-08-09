In total support of the Say Something Project, I’ve been gathering with peaceful protesters at the Confederate monument over the past few weeks. The crowds have been increasing and, this show of support has sparked counter protesters to show up and attempt to disrupt the rallies.
From their literature and comments they feel the monument should remain in the public square because it stands only as a reminder of those who fought and died for the Confederacy and what it stood for.
So, what were those goals and aspirations?
I give you an excerpt from a speech made by Jefferson Davis’s vice president of the CSA, Alexander Stevens:
“The ideas that lie behind the Constitution rested upon the assumption of the equality of the races. Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea: its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery is his natural and moral condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical and moral truth.”
This, citizens of Florence, is the underpinning of white supremacy, is enshrined in the monument at our county courthouse, and has no place in Florence or any part of our country.
Tom Gillis
Florence
