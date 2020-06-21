Unemployment and health crises in Alabama are not simply the result of COVID-19. State and national policies set the stage.
For example, Alabama refused to expand Medicaid and made the income requirements more stringent than anywhere except Texas. Unsurprisingly, the mortality rate in Alabama has been rising. Women with cervical cancer are more likely to die here than in any other state.
The Trump Administration seeks to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which would add millions more to the 16 million workers who have recently lost health care, and to reduce access to food stamps while 20% of households with small children face uncertainty about their next meal.
“Our representatives” sneak into the economic rescue package an allocation of $135 billion for the likes of real estate developers. Over 80% goes to individuals earning over $1 million a year with average benefits of $1.6 million. Those best-connected snag the funds assigned for small businesses.
Power begets money in an escalating cycle that exacerbates income inequality.
Political influencers persuade voters to reduce tax burdens on the rich, and to curb welfare for the “undeserving” and immigrants, thus enabling perpetuation of “Crumbs for the hungry, windfalls for the rich.”
It is regular folk who pay one way or another for the higher tariffs on imports, the tax reduction for the rich in good times that produced a revenue shortfall of over a trillion dollars, and the escalating budget deficits needed for economic recovery.
Let us vote smarter!
Dan Waterman
Killen
(1) comment
Dear Mr. Waterman,
Impressive and oh so accurate was your "Reader's View". Yes it sure is evident that Alabama is "Red" all the way. Now I love my little piece of Alabama. It has all the joys of the place I grew up in back in the '60s and '70s. But it is being operated by the state GOP machine like it is the 1960s-1970s too, And yessir, I understand they have to please their Big GOP Donors! "
During the height of the 1st stage of the pandemic here in Alabama I emailed and also wrote the the State's Governor, Kay Ivey. suggesting Alabama forgive the state sales tax, temporarily so, on basic food stuffs. I have never lived in a state before Alabama that charged it's own citizens money to feed their families at home! The very thought of that is repulsive. We can charge poor families 10% on a loaf of bread a gallon of milk and a packet of butter but we can't give them assistance when they are already struggling with increasingly higher food costs? That forgiving gesture would have helped thousands of Alabamian households afford the best and basic food stuffs. The silence from Kay Ivey's office was deafening.
Ivey did not miss the opportunity to grovel to her boss Trump though. It only took a nod from Trump and Ivey had a reopening order out of her office in a mere (5) business days! Since then and up to Friday, 6-19-20 Alabama confirmed cases of COVID-19 have increased by 111%. Everyday she doesn't mind running the risk of more family members being infected and dying from a international disease with no cure.
She likewise believes that since she issued a phony phased reopening guideline that her moral responsibility is forgiven. She can blame Alabamians for not following masking and distance procedures and she is of clear conscience. .
GOP pay attention to the "MAGA-FLOP" that Trump's reelection campaign suffered in Tulsa, Oklahoma on "Juneteenth", that was a Bell-weather Failure!. Yes I know Trump lies about the color of the sky if he wants to but that was one major lie he was caught in on live television. He claimed he had 1 Million requests for his restart campaign and he couldn't even fill the 50% of a measly 19,000 seat stadium! America is done with his constant brand of upheaval, the constant lies, the turmoil of very unstable man having fun by sending willing and trusting Americans to an early grave, His Trade Wars with China, France, Mexico, Germany and our closest Ally Canada. He boasted giving Americans a tax cut in 2017 when in actuality, Americans lost twice more money than the tax cut provided because of his phony Trade War with China. Trade Wars make the cost of imported good go up for the receiving importer which then acts like a sales tax does thus you paid more and got less for the same money you were said to have received as a part of his "smoke & mirrors" tax cut which is not permanent, it expires in 2024. You did know did you not that the Trump tax Game also caused your nation's debt to increase by 1 Trillion Dollars. You will pay that off in full by 2024 and your taxes will still go back up to the pre-2017 level before the tax charade. Trump said China was to blame for the Wuhan Virus. Then he said The World Health Organization was to blame for his personal refusal to give credence to a world wide pandemic killing millions of Human Beings. But now he says, once again, there isn't any virus, it's a hoax! You want to believe a emotionally disturbed man, knock yourselves out, not me! Trump's own hand-picked CDC reports that in The USA 2,215,618 new confirmed cases have been recorded. Total confirmed deaths in The USA 119,055. Hey the Grimm Reaper is visiting a lot more families so Trump can be reelected! Will America have enough families left to vote for Trump and make him the winner? Remember he lost the Popular Vote in 2016 by 3 Million Votes and now he's killing his own potential Voter Bloc? IS that Smart business or am I missing something? Maybe instead of sending out another direct payment package to US families the Trump Administration should start paying for caskets and funeral services!,
