An article was published recently in the TimesDaily about the dam tours, but it looks like only 40 people will be able to participate.
My great-grandfather worked as an engineer for TVA for decades after returning from World War II, and my grandfather worked at another dam as an operator.
My family moved to the Shoals to pursue jobs at TVA.
These dams have been in the background of my family’s life, and often a driving force for change, for around 70 years.
My story is not unique. TVA has shaped this area and its residents lives, and thousands of people in this area have personal connections to the dams.
I find it odd that instead of allowing residents to gain a better understanding of the history and significance the dams have had on this area, TVA has decided to restrict the opportunity to explore the history and inner workings to just a handful of people.
More than .0002% of the Shoals’ population deserves a chance to better understand how TVA has changed both the physical and cultural geography in the South.
I encourage all Tennessee Valley residents to voice your concerns directly to TVA by emailing sbrooks@tva.gov.
Our communities built these vital pieces of infrastructure and we deserve ample opportunities to explore our history.
