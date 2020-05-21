In 1960 I sat in a classroom at UNA and listened to a professor make fun of people who were living in shacks that would buy a television. It so shocked me that he did not understand that those people were the very people who needed televisions the most.
When I read your “Hits and Misses” article May 5, I had the same shocked feeling that you can”t see that the poor people in Alabama are the very people who need broadband the most.
Del Marsh does not have many good ideas, but this time he is right.
A lack of services of every kind, including broadband, is just another way the children in Alabama are behind the rest of the country.
Peggy Baker
Hackleburg
