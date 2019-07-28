Recent “news” reports on illegal immigration are an unfortunate example on how the mass media and the Democrats have teamed up to exploit immigrants at our southern border.
President Trump and the GOP tried repeatedly to do something about the border situation for several months, but the Democrats and the mass media promoted the stories that there was no border crisis — it was just a “manufactured crisis” by the president.
To potential immigrants, the Democrats’ lack of action coupled with Nancy Pelosi’s statement that the Democrats would only do something about immigration after the 2020 elections signaled that we have an open border.
The flow of immigrants then jumped significantly with over 100,000 per month now flowing across the border. There are videos on the internet showing semi-truck loads of immigrants in caravans coming up through Mexico.
ICE has documented immigrants from 120 countries among those crossing the border, many with serious diseases.
Obviously, this situation is a serious national security issue — but national security is not of a concern to Democrats. Their greater need is their lust for power — not the welfare of the nation.
The present detention conditions exist because of inadequate funding (stopped by Democrats) coupled with the huge increase in immigrant flow (promoted by Democrat actions). Democrats and the mass media are far more interested in making the president look bad than solving this problem.
This is a classic case of Democrats creating a problem and then saying that we need to elect Democrats to fix the problem.
Phil Badger
Florence
