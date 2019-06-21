Democrats: Let ‘1984’ guide you
A common sense request for all prospective Democrat voters. Before the next presidential election, do our country a favor and either read the novel or rent the movie “1984 “ by George Orwell.
The country depicted will be a carbon copy of what our country will be like if the Democrats ever gain control of all three branches of our government.
You owe it to yourselves, your children and your grandchildren to never allow this to happen. Surely you can see the roots of this already beginning to grow, especially on our college campuses.
God bless the USA.
Doyle Lovelace
Tuscumbia
