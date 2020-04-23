In his April 9 article in the Times-Daily, Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne accuses our president of attempting to use the coronavirus pandemic to tilt electoral outcomes.
This is a favorite tactic of the communists, which is often employed by the Democrats — accusing others of what they themselves are doing.
The Democrats want the mail-in ballots so that they can engage in a form of ballot harvesting. Their insistence on mail-in voting has the same motive as their resistance to voter I.D. laws and border control. Illegals are voting in our elections and they no doubt vote largely for Democrats.
California passed a law in 2016 that allows any person to collect a mail-in ballot from a voter and turn in the ballot to a polling place or the registrar’s office.
If the Democrats get their way, this or a similar law will be in effect for the nation.
The prior California law restricted the practice to relatives or those living in the same household as the voter.
Euell White
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.