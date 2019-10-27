Democrats working in nefarious manner
The Dems in the House of Representatives are engaging in a lot of rhetorical cacophony, i.e., a group of discordant sounds which are very displeasing to the ears. It sounds like a bunch of clucking hens watching two wild roosters fight.
At first, the Dems manufactured the phony Russian collusion story and we know how that wound up.
Now, they are engaging in a completely false Ukrainian poppycock story made up apparently by Adam “Shifty” Schiff, his office, lawyers and an anonymous person. (I won’t dignify this person by calling him (or her) a you-know-what because he ain’t one. The Dems changed the rules just so they can get this impeachment boondoggle started.)
This anonymous person obtained the information surreptitiously and went to the CIA with it. The CIA apparently rejected what he presented, so he went to Shifty. It looks like Shifty helped him quite a bit by cleaning up his story and adding lawyerese junk.
The Dems, in their nefarious manner, created a so-called impeachable offense when there wasn’t actually one. Could Shifty actually have planted a mole in the CIA to gather information to launch an impeachment inquiry? It surely would be nice to know about Shifty’s involvement.
Another question: How can a 23-day employee have access to the information obtained? How many CIA employees help leak information to the new employee, and how much were they involved in this deceptive tricky situation? It all sounds treasonous to me as to how this was done and handled.
Bill Jones and Tom Jones
Florence
