It’s interesting how many Democrats are trying to sideline their best candidate for president.
Tulsi Gabbard is not making wild promises that can’t be fulfilled, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. She’s being disparaged by Hillary Clinton, a member of one of the most devious and corrupt political families in the history of our country. Clinton claims that Gabbard is a Russian pawn.
Gabbard believes that we should not be involved in regime change in other countries and recent history supports her position.
George W. Bush brought down Saddam Hussein in Iraq. Iraq had been a counterbalance to Iran in the Middle East. This led to the rise of Iran and its support of terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East.
As a result there has been continuous chaos since George W. Bush landed his plane on the aircraft carrier and declared the war was over.
Barack Obama and Clinton tried to bring about regime change in Syria, which has led to the death and displacement of thousands, if not millions, of people.
Maybe Gabbard has a valid point regarding regime change and, having served in the military, unlike Clinton, we should probably put more weight on her views.
Norman Kramer
Killen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.