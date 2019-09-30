Thursday’s TimesDaily on Page A3 had three AP articles, all three with headlines implicating President Trump concerning the probe of wrongdoing by then Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
(There was) plenty of accusations, no solid proof of wrongdoing by President Trump, but nowhere does it mention how Biden bragged about telling the Ukraine government it had six hours to fire the prosecutor looking into his son’s corruption or he would not release the billion or so dollars of aid to them. He bragged about this, ole Qid Pro Quo Joe.
Oh, they did fire the prosecutor and Biden’s son kept his $50,000 a month job as a gas company consultant though he had no understanding, no expertise, and no experience in the gas industry at all.
Funny how that works.
Investigate the president if he has crossed lines, but not just because he won and not Hillary (Clinton); not just because he’ll win 2020 if you don’t get some made-up charges to stick.
President Trump is not a saint, but we elected a businessman and he is doing great. That may be the problem — the Democrats hate a businessman is doing better than any politician has done in the past.
Michael Darling
Killen
