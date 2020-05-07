It’s interesting how the liberal media and the Democratic Party have downplayed the story of Joe Biden’s alleged sexual assaults.
When Brett Kavanaugh was under consideration for the Supreme Court, the liberal press and women’s groups came out to back the woman making accusations that were unsubstantiated and later proved to be either hallucinations or lies.
Tara Reade’s accusations have substantial backing by people familiar with the situation. Where are these people that stand up for women?
Hillary Clinton, who is an expert on sexual predators, has endorsed Biden.
Stacy Abrams, the African-American woman who ran for governor in Georgia, and wants to be Biden’s vice president, said she believes Biden. Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, says she takes advice from Joe Biden.
Could it be that these women have aspirations to be Biden’s vice president, knowing that his mind is already slipping and (he) probably would not be able to finish a term in office if he were elected?
The Democrats, champions of women’s rights, have a real conundrum with nuzzling Joe!
Norman Kramer
Killen
(1) comment
Joe Biden does not even come close to corrupt low iq Trump. Twenty women say Trump tried to r a p e them Trump also had an affair with an adult film star while his present wife (number 3) was pregnant. Also its on tape where Trump told where he loves to grab women at and the degenerate even said he would love to date his own daughter. Next to Trump Joe Biden is a saint.
