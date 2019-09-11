On Aug. 19, Laura Ingraham reported on the three R’s, and I’m not talking about readin’, ’ritin’ and ’rithmetic. I’m talking about the Democrats and the mass media coming up with talking points, and then spending all day and night trying to beat a dead horse to death.
Someone is saying to the Dems: “Now, listen up, children. Here is what you need to say today. Go and tell everybody.” And the Dems go forth and spread their innuendo and falsehoods.
The main honcho behind these talking points appears to be the executive editor of the New York Times, Dean Baquet, who accepted that the Russia hoax was a dead end and from now to the election they should emphasize Trump’s alleged racism.
They spent over two years spinning their yarns about Trump’s meddling with the Russians. This story proved to be completely false and orchestrated by the Obama administration, the FBI, the Justice Department and others.
The Dems and the mainstream media have moved on from Russia and racism to recession and other words in concert. At first it was Russia, Russia, Russia. Then, racism, racism, racism. And now, recession, recession, recession.
Someone once said that if you repeat something often enough, people will believe it, and much of the Democratic electorate are so misinformed, they will believe anything.
The Dems know there is some truth to this statement. Otherwise, why would they and the mass media continue to come up with these ridiculous stories and lies?
Tom Jones
Florence
