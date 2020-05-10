It appears the board of trustees and the administration at UNA have figured out a way to profit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are the students forced to continue their education online instead of attending classes, they pay full tuition plus a distance learning fee.
Students pay full tuition for the classroom learning experience, not online courses, and I’m sure part of tuition goes to maintain infrastructure, which at least for now students have no access to.
Until students can once again attend on campus classes, the university should throw them a bone and give them a discount on tuition and waive the distance learning fee.
It is my opinion that if UNA continues this pricing policy, it would be painfully apparent that the main priority of the board of trustees and administration is not the education of students, but how they can squeeze more money from their pockets.
Dossy O’Steen Jr.
Florence
