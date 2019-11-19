I was born during the Depression and grew up with conservative values.
During my early years in Michigan, I saw the rise of unions striving to get better pay and working conditions for working-class Americans. These people were the basis and strength of the Democratic Party.
Fast forward to the election of 2016, where we see Hillary Clinton being defeated and blaming it on the Russians. It was not the Russians that defeated her, it was middle class working people that she labeled as a basket of deplorables.
The DNC (Democratic National Committee) and the Democratic Party have become the party of the rich and famous, foresaking the people who had once been their strength.
Norman Kramer
Killen
