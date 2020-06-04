The City of Muscle Shoals takes great pride in building unwanted and inferior sidewalks.
The city now builds residential sidewalk all the way to the street curb without any buffer space or grass area between the sidewalk and the street. The new sidewalks now zigzag around every mailbox or obstacle near the street curb.
This practice appears to be a major safety issue. If someone accidentally steps off the sidewalk they may step into a sharp mailbox post or the street.
Just drive by and look at our new sidewalks on the Brookford-Edwards Avenue and you will see the danger.
Children will be crashing into mailboxes or falling out into the street when they hit one of these objects.
The city is trying to save money by not placing an adequate buffer between the curb and the sidewalk. If Muscle Shoals City cannot pay the price to do it right, please don’t do it!
Ralton McCarley
Muscle Shoals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.