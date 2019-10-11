Does city have a loud noise ordinance?
I thought Florence had a loud noise ordinance!
There is a red truck with a U.S flag on the back window that comes out of Oak Hills Subdivision every morning, and sometimes late at night. Every time she comes out onto County Road 7, she barrels down on the gas, and if she has mufflers, they are very loud. When she does this my windows rattle.
Please help us.
Nancy Johnson
Florence
