Section 1 of the 13th Amendment to the U. S. Constitution provides: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
Did President Obama violate this amendment when he signed Obama-care, which requires involuntary servants to pay money from their earnings to pay for the health insurance of others?
What do you think?
John Hargett
Florence
(1) comment
Using John Hargett's logic then the Social Security tax and the Medicare tax also violates the consritution. both of these taxes are taken from a working mans paycheck automatically each week whether the worker approves or not. Is this the road you want this nation to go down Mr. Hargett? Without Medicare and Social Security where would our society be? If Obama Care should be struck down by the Supreme Court then another 30 million will lose their health insurance on top of the 40 million that lost their Ins. when they lost their jobs after the covid 19 virus stuck the USA. And Trump has no plan for health care he never did.
