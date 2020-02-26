I cannot help but laugh when the Republican Senate candidate commercials are aired on TV. Most of them, nay, all of them, complain about a witch hunt out to get Donald Trump.
And Trump, who is up for re-election, of course, is leading the pack. Almost every time he opens his mouth the words “witch hunt” spring forth like pollution into the Tennessee River.
The Republicans in this state who are running may well be spot on in their accusations. Shocking I tell you; those words could be correct. Just look at how many witches have been caught and sent to prison.
So it puzzles me to no end as to why these Republican candidates would stand with someone like Trump.
The ads against the Democrats are astoundingly false. There is not a Democrat that I know who would support any of these so-called “anti-American” issues.
So, if you want to believe the smears of the GOP, then you are complicit in the undoing of everything positive and great in this country.
And, by the way, we are not coming for your guns, regardless of what you hear on “Fox and Friends” and what right-wing hate radio has to say.
Michael J. Soroczak
Muscle Shoals
