If the voters of Alabama approve a constitutional amendment next March that switches us from an elected to an appointed state school board, Senate Majority Leader Del Marsh will be in total control of the board.
To date, most discussion of the amendment has virtually ignored the fact that the legislation passed in May calling for this vote says: “Each member appointed to the commission shall be subject to confirmation by the Senate …”
Interpretation: Since Marsh controls the supermajority Senate with an iron hand, no one will be appointed without his approval.
Given his track record with public education, this is a very scary thought.
After all, Marsh pushed through the Alabama Accountability Act in 2013 and later boasted that he made sure no one in education knew about this bill because they might have opposed it. At last count, AAA has diverted $145 million from the education trust fund so that about 3,500 students could get scholarships to private schools. The public was told over and over again that this bill would “help poor kids stuck in struggling schools by their zip codes.”
There is only one problem. No one in the Black Belt can find any of these students.
Marsh was also the godfather of the charter school law passed in 2015. As spelled out in the law, charter schools are governed by a commission made up of appointments from the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the house and senate majority leader.
We are treading on dangerous ground with this amendment.
— Larry Lee is a public school advocate and co-author of the study “Lessons Learned From Rural Schools.” He can be reached at Larrylee133@gmail.com.
