In reference to a recent You Said It stating: “There is a faction of people in the USA that vote against their own self interest just to deny the rights of other people who don’t think the way they do. Rational Americans believe in the Bible. For instances, Jesus was alive when abortions were being practiced in Rome and Greece. If it was immoral or illegal, why did he not say so in the book of Matthew?”

