As residents of a poor state, we should note Matthew Desmond’s “Poverty, by America.” He identifies practices and policies that consign tens of millions to destitution.
While some blame the poor for a “culture of poverty,” Desmond provides evidence of structural obstacles and exploitation of the poor, such as the outsized role of housing costs in the creation and perpetuation of poverty across the nation.
Landlords overcharge poor Blacks shut out of homeownership by banks and scarce public housing. The poor are less likely to have bank accounts and must rely on payday-loan and check-cashing stores.
Corporations block unions and promote low-wage labor, but so do consumers who want cheap goods and services that poorly paid, nonunionized, often temporary workers provide.
The U.S. has higher relative poverty than most other developed countries. One in eight Americans, and one in six children, live in poverty. The poverty line has remained essentially unchanged over the past five decades.
America’s welfare state is the second biggest in the world. But the benefits disproportionately flow to Americans well above the poverty line. To enjoy most benefits, you need a well-paying job, homeownership, and probably an accountant.
“The American government gives the most help to those who need it least.”
Previously, welfare funds went straight to families as cash, but the current Temporary Assistance for Needy Families is administered by states, which created programs to spend the money. Only 22% of the budgeted funds went directly to poor families in 2020.
Solutions are known and possible.
Dan Waterman
Killen
