While the wisdom of reopening churches can be debated, it seems most are opening their doors to certain members only. The older members are strongly encouraged to stay home. While attempting to limit liability is understandable, should one group be targeted?
The older members have been around a long time and have many life experiences to help them make their own risk vs. reward decisions.
And more than that, they are the very ones who need to worship with their church family. Many live alone and are more eager than anyone to get back to church. Are they not able to follow the same guidelines as every other member who enters the church?
Who will make the decision that it’s time to open the doors and welcome back the older folks? This virus will be around a very long time, so how long will the churches keep these members away? How will these members feel about rejoining their church family?
I no longer feel welcome at church, and I will no longer sit alone on my porch swing and watch a video of a service held at my church for other members.
These decisions may have been made with good intentions, but I fear the long-term effects will be very negative.
If churches are open for worship, they should welcome all members. Even the elderly can still think for themselves, especially when it comes to loving their church and longing to be a part of services.
Betty Mabrey
Florence
