The USA is arguably the most amazing nation in the world. Only 234 years ago, the U.S. Constitution was ratified, becoming the foundation of our nation. However, many people still want to deprive others of basic liberties due to their own ideas of right and wrong.
Donald Trump still falsely claims that the 2020 election was stolen. He has hoodwinked millions of Americans into believing his lies, when the only reason he wants to be president is because of the immunity from prosecution he would be afforded for his many treasonous crimes.
Thankfully, the American people denied him a second term.
However, we now see another dangerous Republican trying to become president. Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, is trying to recast history in a manner that denies much of our truth.
We have a Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, refusing to do anything about numerous lying GOP representatives.
There are countless others in elected positions who will lie, cheat or worse to obtain and remain in power.
Russia is conducting a now one-year-long war to try to overtake Ukraine by force, which threatens world peace. The free nations of the world are helping Ukraine, whose people merely want to live in peace, but they need more help to defeat Russian aggression.
We must exercise wisdom, restraint and critical thinking when we vote because elections matter. The only way the USA remains a free nation is for us to elect those who believe in democracy — the power of the people, by the people and for the people.
