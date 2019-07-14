Last week, I attended a town hall meeting with Sen. Doug Jones. This was not a political meeting. The town hall was an opportunity for all of us, all constituents of Sen. Jones, to be informed on current national issues and legislation. Citizens were able to voice concerns, as well as offer questions.
In spite of the standing room only crowd, I was amazed at how few elected officials were in attendance.
We often see news stories of our U.S. congressmen bringing a check from Washington to our community. It seems our elected officials would be interested in that. It seems elected officials would be interested in hearing the concerns and questions of their constituents as well.
I personally saw two Florence City Council members. I am sure I might have missed other council members and mayors, superintendents, school board members. Were any there? Were our county commissioners and Alabama state legislators there?
Seriously, is attending a town hall with your U.S. senator not one of those duties of your job? I am a nobody, an average citizen, but if Sen. Richard Shelby or Congressman Mo Brooks should hold a town hall meeting, I will be there.
I realize scheduling conflicts can occur, but I am currently most disappointed in many of my elected representatives.
Phyllis Romine
Florence
