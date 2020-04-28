Bipartisan support for federal legislation is difficult to come by, but the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act (S.1007/H.R. 693) met that test.
This urgently needed compassionate bill will strengthen federal law on soring, the despicable practice of inflicting pain on Tennessee walking horses‘ legs and hooves to produce an exaggerated show gait known as the “Big Lick.”
In 1970, Congress passed the Horse Protection Act to end this cruel practice, but bad actors within the walking horse industry have continued abusing horses to win blue ribbons.
The PAST Act will end the failed industry self-policing system, ban soring devices and strengthen penalties.
The Alabama Veterinary Medical Association, like the VMA in every state, endorses this bill.
I appreciate that Rep. Terri Sewell voted for PAST when the House passed it by an overwhelming majority of 333-96 last summer, and I am also most grateful that Sen. Doug Jones is one of over 52 Senate cosponsors of the bill.
I urge Sen. Richard Shelby to add his name as a cosponsor to this important legislation.
Tennessee walking horses around the country have suffered for more than 50 years — victims of exceedingly cruel acts. Many can‘t believe that these practices are still going on, as they believe the Horse Protection Act stopped it years ago. It didn’t, but the PAST Act will.
Congress must end soring by passing the PAST Act to ensure the safety of Tennessee walking, racking and spotted saddle horses.
Dan Summy
Florence
