“Equity” is the Democratic Party’s exclusionary economic model.
On Feb. 18, Biden reappointed Susan Rice to direct all Federal hiring be driven by their disastrous equity agenda. Biden recently announced that the ideas of diversity, inclusion and equity would again be the driving force of his administration.
Equity “completely” ignores the skill, talent, training or ability of an individual to fill a job position. Equity demands that federal hiring be solely based on race, gender or ethnicity.
It is nothing more than an updated affirmative action placement and hiring program. It is based solely on one’s appearance and has absolutely nothing to do with the ability of an individual to meet the requirements of a job position. It has nothing to do with “merit” or ability and everything to do with feel good “mediocrity.”
It is already having dangerous consequences in the airline industry. The cowardly corporate CEOs are already pushing for the “Woke” placement of unqualified minority pilot candidates into major positions on the flight decks — PIC’S (pilots in command) or first officers.
One airline pilot trainer said he was training a minority student in making critical “center-line” landings and out of 25 attempts, he failed 15 times.
This is also true of the air traffic controllers. There have recently been four very close accidents while aircraft have been on the ground.
Equity promotes empty-headed mediocrity and dangerous incompetence!
