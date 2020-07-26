I’ve been told for decades it’s best to err on the side of caution.
Not so with our current administration. No one has a clue from day to day what this virus is capable of.
As to opening schools and placing these children in harm’s way without an iota of any idea what the result may be is insane — synonymous with throwing the Christians to the lions. Now is the time to state as Jesus said: “Whatever you do to the children, you also do to me.”
As for the guidelines in school, nice thought, but adults don’t even follow the rules, as at Walmart where a signs says “Do not enter this aisle.” They enter without any regard for others.
President Trump said he was gonna open the country up. He did. He said he wouldn’t shut the country down again. I believe him.
On Sean Hannity’s show July 9, Trump stated: Yes, there’s more cases, but less death. And that’s it. The cases are there, the virus is alive and well. And Trump and his minions are willing to risk lives because they so love their economy, their borders, their defense.
Before there was an economy, borders, defense, there was human decency. God is not concerned with the aforementioned items. He’s concerned about his most precious creation — us.
If those with the power to make life and death decisions are wrong about this, we may all witness that weeping and gnashing of teeth.
Ray Jefferies
Florence
